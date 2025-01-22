NBCUniversal Promotes Michael Bonner to President of Global TV Distribution, Justin Che to Home Entertainment President

NBCUniversal is making some executive changes. Michael Bonner will be taking over the role of president of Global TV Distribution starting this month, TheWrap has learned. Effective immediately, Justin Che will serve as the Home Entertainment president for Universal Pictures.

Previously, Bonner held the role of Home Entertainment president. His shift to president of Global TV Distribution was shared internally with employees late last month with Bonner expected to step into the role in January.

“As Michael Bonner officially steps into his new role as president of Global TV Distribution, we needed a leader to guide UPHE’s next chapter, while maintaining the innovative spirit and unique culture that sets our team apart. I’m pleased to announce that our own Justin Che will become president of UPHE,” Peter Levinsohn, chairman of Global Distribution for NBCUniversal Studio Group, wrote in an email to staff that was obtained by TheWrap.

This corporate realignment comes in the wake of Belinda Menendez’s announced retirement, which first came to public light in September of 2024. As president of Global TV Distribution, Bonner will report to Levinsohn and will oversee the licensing of NBCUniversal’s film and television content globally across free, pay and new media platforms. He will also be responsible for 20 offices around the world, which support over 200 territories and 1,800 clients.

Over his 30 years in content distribution, Bonner has witnessed several changes in the television landscape from the rise of cable to the dominance of streaming. He also helped develop NBCUniversal’s Hulu partnership and spearheaded Universal’s dive into premium video-on-demand.

As for Che, he has been part of NBCUniversal for nearly three decades in a variety of jobs that have spanned international and domestic roles in finance, business development and content distribution. Previously, he spent 10 years leading NBCUniversal’s Asia-Pacific TV distribution business while overseeing its international networks and streaming businesses in the area. Che will be traveling back and forth for several months before returning to Los Angeles permanently in April.

Following Che’s promotion, Levinsohn and Bonner will work with HR to find a new leader for its TV distribution division in the Asia-Pacific region.