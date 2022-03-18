NCAA (Getty Images)

NCAA (Getty Images)

Kentucky’s Ouster From NCAA Tournament Fuels Ratings Rout for CBS

by | March 18, 2022 @ 3:19 PM

Live sports proves that nothing beats live sports

The shocking upset by the Saint Peter’s Peacocks over Kentucky in the first round of Thursday night’s NCAA Tournament on CBS helped the eye to a ratings win.

Coverage of the first round of the basketball championship actually kicked off before primetime, at 7 p.m. ET, but it brought in a 1.35 in the demo and 5.456 million viewers. As the tourney continued on the network, they had a 1.05 at 9:48 p.m. ET, and 4.1 million viewers, and 0.83 in the 18-49 demo with 3 million viewers at 10:08 p.m.

Jolie Lash

