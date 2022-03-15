ABC/Craig Sjodin

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Part 1 Gets the Ratings Rose

by | March 15, 2022 @ 5:15 PM

Clayton Echard’s search for love brought in the viewers

Reality romance remains strong in the ratings. ABC’s “The Bachelor” took home the Monday ratings crown among the coveted 18-49 demographic, with a 1.11.

The show, which featured Clayton Echard in his search for love, and a whole lot of drama, had a total viewer count of 4.5 million.

Jolie Lash

