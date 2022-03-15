Clayton Echard’s search for love brought in the viewers

The show, which featured Clayton Echard in his search for love, and a whole lot of drama , had a total viewer count of 4.5 million.

Reality romance remains strong in the ratings. ABC’s “The Bachelor” took home the Monday ratings crown among the coveted 18-49 demographic, with a 1.11.

While “The Bachelor” was the runaway show of the night, CBS also had a strong evening, pulling in a 0.64 in the demo for “The Neighborhood,” and 5.8 million viewers, followed by “Bob Hearts Abishola,” which garnered a 0.6 and 5.7 million.

In its second hour of primetime programming, CBS went up in viewers, to 7.5 million, but dipped slightly to 0.56 in the demo as it aired a new episode of the long-running series “NCIS.” A couple million viewers checked out at 10 p.m. though, with “NCIS: Hawaii” earning a 0.46 in the demo and 5 million in total viewers.

Fox’s “911: Lone Star” brought in 0.55 in the demo and 4.6 million viewers at 8, while “The Cleaning Lady” finale at 9 p.m. saw a 0.39 and 2.75 million viewers. Fox doesn’t program the 10 p.m. hour.

Ratings news was similar at NBC, which earned 0.46 in the demo and 3 million viewers for “America’s Got Talent Extreme” at 8 p.m. Their next show, the new thriller “Endgame” at 10 p.m., pulled in a 0.33 and 2 million viewers.

“The Good Doctor,” which aired at 10 p.m. after “The Bachelor” on ABC, halved its demo number to 0.44, with 3.66 million viewers.