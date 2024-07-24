Pelosi Slams Netanyahu’s Address as the ‘Worst Presentation of Any Foreign Dignitary’ Invited to Congress

Nancy Pelosi thinks Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech was “by far the worst presentation” any foreign dignitary has given to Congress.

The former Speaker of the House slammed the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech on Wednesday while being among more than two dozen Democrats who opted out of attending the event.

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi wrote on social media. “Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack and kidnappings.”

She continued, “These families are asking for a cease-fire deal that will bring the hostages home — and we hope the Prime Minister would spend his time achieving that goal.”

Netanyahu addressed a joint meeting of Congress for the first time since the October 2023 attack by Hamas on Israeli soil. In his speech, he was sure to praise and thank President Joe Biden for “half a century of friendship” with Israel and for being, as he says, “a proud Zionist.”

Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 24, 2024

“I thank President Biden for his vital support for Israel after the savage attack on Oct. 7, he rightly called Hamas sheer evil,” Netanyahu said. “He came to Israel to stand with us during our darkest hour, a visit that will never be forgotten.”

Pelosi and many of her fellow Democrats weren’t the only ones protesting the speech. Other protestors gathered in Washington, D.C., to decry Netanyahu’s appearance, which the Prime Minister condemned.

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” he said. “They refuse to make the simple distinction between those who target terrorists and those who target civilians, between the democratic state of Israel and the terrorist thugs of Hamas.”