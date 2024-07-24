Netanyahu Praises ‘Proud Zionist’ Biden, Trashes Protesters and Details Hostage Efforts in Congressional Address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday afternoon, praising President Joe Biden for his support of Israel and ensuring that “intensive efforts” are underway to secure the remaining hostages in Gaza.

The speech marks Netanyahu’s first address to congressional members since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli soil and subsequent deadly war in Gaza. The address comes at a critical moment as the U.S. has exerted pressure on both Israel and Hamas to come to a cease-fire, hostage-release deal.

Netanyahu noted his decades-long relationship with Biden, thanking him for “half a century of friendship to Israel and for being as he says, a proud Zionist.”

The death toll in Gaza has reached over 30,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, and around 100 Israelis are still being held captive in the region.

Netanyahu did not explicitly mention hostage deal negotiations, however, he said Israel is “actively engaged in intensive efforts to secure their release and I’m confident that these efforts can succeed.”

The Israeli Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to President Joe Biden for his “tireless efforts on behalf of the hostages and for the hostage families.”

“I thank President Biden for his vital support for Israel after the savage attack on October 7, he rightly called Hamas sheer evil,” Netanyahu continued. “He came to Israel to stand with us during our darkest hour, a visit that will never be forgotten.”

Protestors have already gathered in droves in Washington D.C. to protest Netanyahu’s address, highlighting criticisms of how the war has been carried out and the sheer loss of life.

Netanyahu slammed the protestors, saying that they “choose to stand with evil,” and with Hamas.

“They should be ashamed of themselves,” the Israeli Prime Minister said. “They refuse to make the simple distinction between those who target terrorists and those who target civilians, between the democratic state of Israel and the terrorist thugs of Hamas.”

Netanyahu also claimed that protests are being funded by Iran.

“When the tyrants of Tehran, who hang gays from cranes and murdered women for not covering their hair, are praising, promoting and funding you,” Netanyahu said. “You have officially become Iran’s useful idiots.”

Netanyahu’s visit also comes at a dramatic moment in domestic politics, with President Joe Biden withdrawing his candidacy for the 2024 election, making way for Vice President Kamala Harris.

As Vice President, Harris customarily would preside over a joint session of Congress, however, she did not attend Wednesday’s address, instead embarking on the campaign trail. Harris is expected to meet separately with Netanyahu during his visit to Washington this week. Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s newly minted running-mate, also did not make an appearance

More than two dozen Democratic members of Congress have opted not to attend Netanyahu’s speech, exemplifying the deep party divisions on Israel’s conduct of the ongoing war in Gaza. Among those who will be absent include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, James Clyburn, Elizabeth Warren, Dick Durbin, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other members of the “squad.”

At the beginning of his speech, some Democratic members of Congress remained in their seats, unwilling to applaud the Prime Minister.

Netanyahu also mentioned former President Donald Trump, thanking him for “his leadership and brokering the historic Abraham Accords.” The Prime Minister additionally expressed relief that Trump “emerged safe and sound,” from the recent rally assassination attempt and condemned all forms of political violence.

“I also want to thank President Trump for all the things he did for Israel, from recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights to confronting Iran’s aggression to recognizing Jerusalem as our capital and moving the American Embassy there,” Netanyahu added.

The Prime Minister concluded with a message of political unity, recognizing the longstanding alliance between the U.S. and Israel.

“Through thick and thin in good times and in bad Israel will always be your loyal friend and your steadfast partner,” Netanyahu said. “On behalf of the people of Israel. I came in today to say thank you, America.”