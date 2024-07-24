How to Watch Benjamin Netanyahu’s Address to Congress

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday afternoon, in his first speech to members since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and subsequent war in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s address comes at a critical moment in the war as the Biden administration has exerted pressure on negotiators to reach a cease-fire deal. The death toll in Gaza has reached over 30,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health, and around 100 Israelis are still being held captive.

The speech also comes at a chaotic time in U.S. domestic politics, with President Joe Biden withdrawing his candidacy for the 2024 election, and passing the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Protestors from both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups have already gathered in droves in Washington D.C. ahead of Netanyahu’s arrival and address.

What time is the address?

Netanyahu is scheduled to address the joint session of Congress on Wednesday at 2 pm ET.

Is it streaming?

Yes you can watch the address in the YouTube video above. It will also be carried on major cable news networks.

What to expect

Prior to his departure for the U.S. visit, Netanyahu said he planned to “emphasize the importance of bipartisan support for Israel,” in his address. “I will address our friends on both sides of the map and tell them that regardless of who will be chosen to lead the American people after the presidential elections, Israel is the most important ally of the United States in the Middle East, an irreplaceable ally,” the Israeli Prime Minister said.

“I think that in this time of war and uncertainty, it is of utmost importance that our enemies know that the US and Israel stand together — today, tomorrow and forever,” he added.

Who won’t be in attendance?

As Vice President, Harris customarily would preside over a joint session of Congress, however, she will not attend Wednesday’s address, instead embarking on the campaign trail. Harris is expected to meet separately with Netanyahu during his visit to Washington this week. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s newly minted running-mate is also not expected to attend the address.

More than two dozen Democratic members of Congress have opted not to attend Netanyahu’s speech, exemplifying the deep party divisions on Israel’s conduct of the ongoing war in Gaza. Among those who will be absent include former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, James Clyburn, Elizabeth Warren, Dick Durbin, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other members of the “squad.”