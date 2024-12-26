How Major Entertainment Companies’ Stocks Performed in 2024 

After a tumultuous 2023 that saw Hollywood’s double-strikes bring TV and film production to a temporary standstill, 2024 proved to be another wild ride for major studios’ stock prices, with streamer Netflix the clear winner.

Netflix once again proved in 2024 that its pure-play model focused on streaming entertainment was the winner on Wall Street, with the stock up 89% in the past year and currently trading at $932.12 per share after hitting an all-time high of $941.75 earlier this month. Year to date, Netflix has risen 98% and it’s up 38% in the past six months.

“In our view, Netflix remains a cut above all its competition, but further progress should be much more gradual,” Morningstar analyst Matthew Dolgin told TheWrap, adding the stock looks “too expensive.”