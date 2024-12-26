How Major Entertainment Companies’ Stocks Performed in 2024 

Available to WrapPRO members

Netflix and Disney shares are poised to finish the year strong, while Comcast, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global and Lionsgate have all lagged behind

2024 stock prices
From L to R: Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Disney's Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav, Comcast's Brian Roberts, Paramount's Chris McCarthy, Brian Robbins and George Cheeks and Lionsgate's Jon Feltheimer (Chris Smith/TheWrap)

After a tumultuous 2023 that saw Hollywood’s double-strikes bring TV and film production to a temporary standstill, 2024 proved to be another wild ride for major studios’ stock prices, with streamer Netflix the clear winner.

Netflix once again proved in 2024 that its pure-play model focused on streaming entertainment was the winner on Wall Street, with the stock up 89% in the past year and currently trading at $932.12 per share after hitting an all-time high of $941.75 earlier this month. Year to date, Netflix has risen 98% and it’s up 38% in the past six months. 

“In our view, Netflix remains a cut above all its competition, but further progress should be much more gradual,” Morningstar analyst Matthew Dolgin told TheWrap, adding the stock looks “too expensive.” 

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments