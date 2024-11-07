From ‘NCIS’ to ‘Avatar,’ How Licensed Content Is Netflix’s Secret Weapon for Low Churn | Chart

Licensed content is a key component of Netflix’s streaming strategy. In September 2024, licensed titles accounted for nearly half of the demand for Netflix’s TV catalog, marking an increase from November 2023, when they made up 42.8%. Paramount stands out as one of Netflix’s primary licensing partners, responsible for 6.3% of the platform’s TV catalog demand — more than any other TV corporation.

A significant portion of Netflix’s licensed content from Paramount comes from Nickelodeon, which helps the platform attract and engage younger audiences with popular shows like “Henry Danger” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” By contrast, CBS shows are overwhelmingly skewed toward older audiences, with the sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” being the exception due to its younger viewership compared to other CBS programs.