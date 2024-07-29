How Broadcast TV Hits Are Helping Netflix Stay Ahead in the Streaming Wars | Charts

Netflix is in the spotlight again, after delivering above-expected performance metrics thanks to cracking down on password sharing, introducing a new ad-supported tier, ramping up licensing deals and consistently delivering a high volume of on-demand content to its 270 million global subscribers.

Licensed content is figuring more significantly in Netflix’s strategy. Since November 2023, the number of licensed shows on Netflix has increased by around 6%, making up 35% of the platform’s TV catalog as of June 2024, according to Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama.

Licensed content isn’t just growing in quantity — its importance to Netflix is also rising. Since last November, the demand share for licensed TV content has increased.