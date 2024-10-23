Demand for Netflix Originals Overtakes NBCUniversal Series

In 12 years since its first original debuted, Netflix has built a more in-demand TV empire than NBCU, whose TV programming dates to the 1940s.

Parrot Analytics Logo
Bridgerton
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in "Bridgerton." (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Netflix announced during its third-quarter earnings call last week that it had reached an important milestone. The streaming leader overtook a major legacy media company in Corporate TV Demand Share — demand for all original TV content produced under a company’s corporate umbrella. Netflix (9.6%) jumped ahead of NBCUniversal (9.0%) during the quarter to claim fourth place in the category.

The metric assesses the long-term viability of media conglomerates and can help value a TV library. It also demonstrates lucrative long-term licensing potential, if Netflix ever decides to pursue that strategy. In just 12 years since its first original debuted, Netflix has built a more in-demand TV empire than NBCUniversal, whose original TV programming dates back to the 1940s.

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

