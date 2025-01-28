How High Can Netflix Hike Prices Before It Costs Them Subscribers? | Charts

Netflix reported strong financial results for the final quarter of 2024 on Jan. 21, exceeding estimates across different metrics. The platform added nearly 19M subscribers, surpassing 301M global subscribers. This was the last quarter Netflix plans to report on subscriber numbers so it definitely ended on a high note as it moves away from officially reporting this metric. Revenue and earnings per share numbers also came in ahead of expectations. Markets cheered and the company’s stock price shot up by double digits.

Perhaps less exciting (at least from the perspective of consumers) was an announcement that Netflix also plans to raise prices. The price increase is in line with Netflix’s goal to shift focus away from subscriber numbers towards revenue.