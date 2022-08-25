There’s another murder mystery coming to Netflix. The streamer has ordered the limited series “The Perfect Couple,” based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand.

The series is created by Jenna Lamia (Amazon’s “My Best Friend’s Exorcism”), who will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Here’s a logline for the project:

It’s Fourth of July weekend, and Celeste Otis is about to marry the perfect man, who just so happens to be from the wealthiest family on Nantucket. But when a body is discovered floating in the harbor on the morning of what was to be the #weddingoftheyear, suddenly everyone at the party is a suspect.

“The Perfect Couple” hails from 21 Laps Entertainment, which also produces “Stranger Things” and “Shadow and Bone.” The six-episode limited series is produced for Netflix as part of the production banner’s overall deal with the streamer.

It is also produced by The Jackal Group. Shawn Levy and Josh Barry are executive producers for 21 Laps, alongside Elin Hilderbrand. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady will also EP for The Jackal Group.