Netflix Renews ‘You’ for Fifth and Final Season; Showrunner Sera Gamble Steps Down

Netflix has revealed that ‘You’ will end with a fifth and final season.

The news was shared in a 26-second video posted to Twitter, which features star Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg along with a narration saying “Hello You…Goodbye You.”

Brace yourself for Joe Goldberg's final chapter.



The clip and tweet notes that the series will return to the streamer in 2024.

“You,” which was developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, is based on Caroline Kepnes’ book series of the same name. Along with the renewal news, Gamble said she is stepping down from her showrunner duties to focus on other projects.

“I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,” she said in a statement. “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgely. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

Gamble, who served in the position for its first four seasons, will be replaced by Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, who have been on the series since Season 1 and Season 2, respectively.

“Working with Greg and Sera on YOU has been a highlight of our careers and we’re incredibly honored to be entrusted with the final chapter of Joe Goldberg’s story.”

Berlanti and executive producer Sarah Schechter said Gamble is “the most brilliant writer and partner” and that she will remain a “key part of the YOU family” as an executive producer.

“We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come,” they added. “Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

“You” took the world by storm when the first season premiered on Netflix in December 2018.

According to Netflix, the series has grown its audience over its first three seasons with more hours viewed through 28 days for each season than the one before it. Season four has spent 5 weeks in the Global Top 10 English TV list, and reached the Top 10 in 90 countries.

In addition to Berlanti, Gamble and Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Michael Foley, Neil Reynolds, Justin W. Lo and Lee Toland Krieger served as executive producers on season four.

The first four seasons of “You” are available to stream on Netflix now