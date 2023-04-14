“Never Have I Ever” is nearing the final installment of its hilarious depiction of adolescent chaos, and showrunner/co-creator Lang Fisher already expects fans will have feelings about how the story ends.

The Netflix comedy series follows Sherman Oaks teen Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she juggles high school, grief over losing her father and love interests aplenty between hearthtrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and academic frenemy Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

Fisher tells TheWrap that the show’s final season, set to premiere Thursday, June 8, will see Devi make a clear choice between her two suitors — and not all fans will be happy with the outcome.

“I think there’s gonna be a subset of people who are disappointed because, you know, the love triangle comes to an end and decisions are made,” Fisher said during the NBCU Emmys Kickoff luncheon in Los Angeles Wednesday. “But I hope that we did it in a way that even people who may have lost in some sense, feel like they won. I think we did a good job.”

Lang Fisher attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” Season 3 on August 11, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Fisher said that when she first started working on the show with co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling, she knew she wanted to establish a love triangle where there was no clear winner from the start.

“But because of that, I do feel like we have created a monster that is really 50/50, and people feel very strongly,” she said. “Mindy and I picked a side, and we both agreed on the side we wanted to back, and the other side may not be too happy with us.

“I do think it was funny because our Netflix execs had picked sides, and there was like a 50/50, and when we told them what we’re gonna do, some of them were disappointed,” she added. “But then when they saw the season, they were like, ‘We agree we agree, and it’s good,’ and so that’s what I hope [happens] for fans when they watch.”

“Hopefully no one keys my car,” Fisher joked.

Aside from the love triangle, Fisher said fans should prepare for senior year to bring a “sexier” feel to “Never Have I Ever” in its final season. And she teased that fans will see a completely new side of “Love, Victor” star Michael Cimino in his new role on the show.

“Every nerdy girl who does play by the rules really wants an experience with a bad boy, so we were like, ‘Senior year, let’s get crazy!’” Fisher said of Cimino’s character.

Season 3 ended as Paxton graduated with plans to attend Arizona State University. Devi almost left Sherman Oaks High for a college prep school, but ultimately chose to stay with her friends Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young).

Expect more fun with Devi and company, along with her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), her cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty). Plus, expect more screen time with her excellent therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash).

“Never Have I Ever” premieres Thursday, June 8, on Netflix.