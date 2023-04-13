“Ivy League horndog” Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her nerds are back for one final year of high school, starting June 8 on Netflix.

The streamer released a teaser clip and first-look photos at the last hurrah for Mindy Kaling’s high shcool comedy series, which also deals deftly with the topic of mental health.

As narrator John McEnroe says, “there’s no denying that the journey to senior year has had its ups and downs” and “some really bad downs” at that. The hotheadeed tennis player’s voice continues in the teaser clip, saying “But soon, Devi and her friends return to high school for one final year, and this time, they’re ready for anything.”

Except, maybe, Michael Cimino (“Love, Victor”) taking his shirt off to display his rock hard abs. It looks like a prom, new relationships and old complicated feelings are in store for this final season, as promised by co-creator, executive producer, writer and showrunner Lang Fisher.

“Buckle up, nerds, it’s senior freakin year,” McEnroe concludes. “Go get ‘em, Devi.”

Season 3 of the show left off with Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) graduating to head to Arizona State University. Devi herself almost left Sherman Oaks High for a fancy college prep school that would’ve challenged her mentally for sure. But she couldn’t leave Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young) behind, and she had to capitalize on her one free boink with Ben Gross (Jaren Lewinson).

Of course, Devi couldn’t have gottent this far without her annoyingly beloved family including her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), her cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), and especially not without her therapist Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash).

Emotions will run high when senior year as Devi and crew have one final year of shenanigans, anticipate college acceptances and head to graduation. Of course, emotions always run high wherever Devi’s involved.

“Never Have I Ever” Season 4 lands on Netflix June 8, 2023. See the first-look images via Netflix below:

Michael Cimino in Season 4 of “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Maitreyi Ramakrishnana and Ranjita Chakravarty in “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar in “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Jaren Lewinson as Ben Gross and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar in “Never Have I Ever” Netflix)