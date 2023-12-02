December is always a huge month for new movies and shows on Netflix, and this year hits all the marks. New releases this month deliver a combo of returning hit shows, a handful of the streamer’s big awards contenders and a new blockbuster sci-fi epic from Zack Snyder.

Aside from the marquee titles of the month, there’s the always-shifting library of old favorites, and this month has a particularly exciting addition — a bunch of the DCEU movies are returning to Netflix for the first time in years after WBD decided to start licensing their DC library again.

So if “Rebel Moon” has you in the mood for more of Snyder’s work, “Man of Steel” and “Batman v. Superman” will both be available as of Dec. 1. And you’ll also be able to catch up with “Aquaman” before the sequel hits theaters on Dec. 21.

Check out all of Netflix’s new releases below.

Best New Movies & Shows on Netflix

Virgin River: Season 5, Part 2

Netflix

Available: Nov. 30

Netflix’s beloved, comforting small town soap “Virgin River” returns for the second part of its fifth season. The holiday-themed duo of episodes that promise to be a bit more lighthearted than the first 10 episodes of the season, which broke hearts, went to court and nearly burnt down Virgin River itself.

May December

Netflix

Available: Dec. 1

Julianne Moore reteams again with “Safe” and “Far From Heaven” filmmaker Todd Haynes, for another masterful character piece: “May December“. The film stars Natalie Portman as an actress researching her latest character — Julianne Moore’s Gracie Ahterton-Yoo (inspired by the true story of Mary Kay Letourneau), who seduced and married a teenage boy, sparking a ’90s tabloid frenzy. It’s a fantastic, challenging work with several of the year’s best performances, especially Charles Melton as Gracie’s young husband, Joe. In TheWrap’s Cannes review of the film, Tomris Laffly praised: “Haynes has done something spellbinding here: heady, grown-up and committed to a refreshing dose of moral ambiguity.”

Leave the World Behind

Jojo Whilden/Netflix

Available: Dec. 8

“Mr. Robot” and “Homecoming” creator Sam Esmail adapts Rumaan Alam’s hit 2020 novel in the paranoid apocalyptic thriller “Leave the World Behind.” Led by the powerhouse ensemble of Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold, the film follows a couple who rents a vacation home (Roberts and Hawke) only to have their stay interrupted by two strangers (Ali and Herrold) who arrive with news of a cyber attack.

The Crown: Season 6, Part 2

Netflix

Available: Dec. 14

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Netflix original “The Crown” wraps up its eight-year run this month with the final six episodes of Season 6. The first half of the season followed the final weeks of Diana’s life, and the second half will continue the story after her death, sprinting toward the present, including Prince William’s romance with Kate Middleton — and Kate’s infamous see-through runway dress.

Maestro

Jason McDonald/Netflix

Available: Dec. 20

Bradley Cooper follows up his feted filmmaking debut “A Star Is Born” with another sweeping story romance in the face of musical genius, this time focused on the legendary Leonard Bernstein and his beloved wife, Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. In TheWrap’s review from the film’s Venice debut, Ben Croll wrote: “Easily clearing the sophomore slump and proving that 2018’s surprisingly vibrant “A Star is Born” was hardly a one-off, Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” bolsters the writer/director/producer/star’s MO as a contemporary jack-of-all-trades with an Old Hollywood soul.”

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Netflix

Once pitched as a “Star Wars” movie, Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” will bring action-packed space opera to streaming in two parts. The first installment, “A Child of Fire,” drops in December (the second will arrive in April 2024). The ensemble includes Sofia Boutella, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman and the great Anthony Hopkins, who voices “an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings.”

Full List of New Movies & Shows on Netflix in December 2023

Dec. 1

May December

Sweet Home: Season 2

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Dec. 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Dec. 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

Dec. 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

Skip

Skip Ad

The Crown

Dec. 6

Blood Coast

Christmas as Usual

Dec. 7

Analog Squad

The Archies

Hilda: Season 3

I Hate Christmas: Season 2

High Tides

My Life With the Walter Boys

NAGA

World War II: From the Frontlines

Dec. 8

Blood Vessel

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6

Leave the World Behind

Women on the Edge

Dec. 9

Love and Monsters

Dec. 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Single’s Inferno: Season 3

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

Dec. 13

1670

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

Dec. 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho

Dec. 15

Carol & The End of The World

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

Familia

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh’ Christmas

Dec. 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

Dec. 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Dec. 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar

Maestro

Taming of the Shrewd 2

Dec. 21.

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand

Supa Team 4: Season 2

Dec. 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Dec. 24

A Vampire in the Family

The Manny

Dec. 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

Dec. 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry

Dec. 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

Dec. 28

Pokémon Concierge

Dec. 29

Berlin

Dec. 31

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4