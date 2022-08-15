New ‘Saw’ Movie Set for October 2023

A new movie in the “Saw” horror franchise will begin production soon and is slated to be released by Lionsgate on Oct. 27, 2023.

Kevin Greutert, who directed “Saw IV” and “Saw: The Final Chapter,” is directing the new, still-untitled film from Twisted Pictures. Greutert has been attached to the franchise from the very beginning as an editor on the first five films and “Jigsaw” in 2017.

The plot for the feature is being kept under wraps, but producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules are promising plenty of bloody and ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve.

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that ‘Saw’ aficionados and horror fans alike will love,” Burg and Koules said in a joint statement. “Part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of ‘Saw VI,’ which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

The billion-dollar franchise was last seen on the big screen with the Chris Rock–starring “Spiral” in 2021.