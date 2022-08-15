Lionsgate has extended CEO Jon Feltheimer’s contract for another year, which will now take him through Aug. 21, 2025, TheWrap has confirmed.

Feltheimer last signed a contract in 2020, which would have him at the studio through 2024. Lionsgate has now added another year to his employment.

This comes on the heels of several announcements connected with the studio, notably that Lionsgate Television Group had 14 new shows picked up to series and 15 current series renewed for additional seasons, strong global subscriber growth at Starz, and Lionsgate stock was up 9% during the fiscal year. Additionally, Lionsgate just announced that a new film in the studio’s successful “Saw” franchise will launch next year, just in time for Halloween.

Their latest film, “Fall,” opened this past weekend.

More to come…