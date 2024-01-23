A new social media campaign against antisemitism, titled “New Year, New Voices,” is being launched with contributors including Connie Britton, Cindy Crawford, Lance Bass and others. The effort brings together actors, musicians, athletes and other public figures to voice their opposition to anti-Jewish sentiment.

The group notes that since the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel, followed by its ongoing military response that has killed numerous civilians in Gaza, the Anti-Defamation League recorded a 337% increase in antisemitic incidents in the subsequent two months compared with the same period a year prior — a total of 2,031 incidents.

The effort launches with a video including stars such as Britton, David Arquette, Rebecca Gayheart and Richard Marx.

The campaign plans to showcase other celebrities opposing antisemitism on its Instagram page, @2024newvoices. The account is following a number of other prominent celebrities, but it remains to be seen if any of them are set to join the campaign in the future.

Entrepreneur Samantha Ettus spearheaded the social media drive.

“In the wake of overwhelming silence at the Golden Globes and the Emmys, I wanted to bring together prominent voices speaking out against Jew hatred and showing the world that never again is now,” Ettus said in a statement. “Propaganda has made too many people feel that standing up against antisemitism is political. It isn’t; just like hatred of any other ethnic group, we need to stop it in its tracks.”

Organizers also pointed to a recent open letter from hundreds of celebrities criticizing the Motion Picture Academy for not including Jewish people as an underrepresented group in the organization’s diversity efforts.

Other celebrities appearing in the video include Jaimie Alexander, Caroline D’Amore, Cheryl Burke, Scooter Braun, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Katie Cassidy, Jenna Dewan, Nia Dennis, Brett Gelman, Bryan Greenberg, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, Kevin Nealon, Debra Messing, Zach Randolph, Montana Tucker, Colton Underwood, Kevin Weisman and Susan Yeagley.