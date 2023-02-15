New York Times Slammed By 100+ Contributors for Pattern of ‘Irresponsible, Biased’ Coverage of Trans Community

A group of LGBTQ organizations, celebrity activists, journalists, and New York Times contributors are protesting the outlet’s “irresponsible, biased” coverage of the transgender community.

An open letter written to a top New York Times editor signed by more than 180 contributors was released Wednesday, writing: “We write to you as a collective of New York Times contributors with serious concerns about editorial bias in the newspaper’s reporting on transgender, non⁠-⁠binary, and gender nonconforming people.”

“Plenty of reporters at the Times cover trans issues fairly,” it continues. “Their work is eclipsed, however, by what one journalist has calculated as over 15,000 words of front⁠-⁠page Times coverage debating the propriety of medical care for trans children published in the last eight months alone.”