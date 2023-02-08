Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope to Be Honored at 2023 GLAAD Media Awards

Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope have been selected as honorees at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation announced Wednesday.

The ceremony will be held Thursday, March 30, at the Beverly Hilton.

Grammy winning superstar Aguilera will receive GLAAD’s Advocate for Change Award. The honor is given “to a person who, through their work, has changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world.” Previous honorees include Madonna and Bill Clinton.

Aguilera was selected for using her status “to be a bold advocate for the LGBTQ community, advancing conversations around LGBTQ acceptance and more, through music,” GLAAD said. The group cited the impact of her music among the LGBTQ community, her work raising more than $500 million for HIV research via her MAC makeup partnership, and numerous instances of pro-LGBTQ activism.

“Christina Aguilera is a beloved icon who has inspired and shared messages of love for the LGBTQ

community since the start of her music career. From using her voice to speak out against anti-LGBTQ

legislation to creating songs and music videos that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly

raises the bar for what it means to be a LGBTQ ally today,” GLAAD President & CEO, Sarah Kate

Ellis said.

Global recording artist and actor Bad Bunny will receive the Vanguard Award, which honors “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.” Previous honorees include Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Kacey Musgraves and Antonio Banderas.

Bad Bunny is being honored for using his music and music videos to showcase LGBTQ relationships, his open support of LGBTQ culture, and the tribute he gave to Alexa Negrón Luciano, a trans woman murdered in the city of Toa Baja during an appearance on “The Tonight Show.” The musician wore a shirt that said “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt” during the performance.

“Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world’s most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of color,” Ellis said. “By consistently advocating for our community, elevating our stories, and demanding action from anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin music artists can have within the LGBTQ community, and has set an example for all artists.”

Film, television and Broadway star Jeremy Pope will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, given “to a LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.” Named in honor of Kolzak, a Los Angeles casting director who devoted the latter part of his life to the fight against homophobia and HIV stigma in entertainment industry, previous recipients include Laverne Cox, Wanda Sykes, Jim Parsons, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Melissa Etheridge, Ellen DeGeneres, Michaela Jae Rodriguez and more.

“Jeremy Pope is one of today’s most talented and dynamic actors who has given life and excitement to important stories that impact and honor the LGBTQ community. Offscreen, Pope has used his voice to have important conversations about being an out actor in Hollywood, which are key to continuing to erase stigma and bias that affect out actors today,” Ellis said.

GLAAD will also announce award recipients for LGBTQ representation on television, in film, news, and Spanish-language media. The group has announced nearly 300 nominees.

The GLAAD Media Awards honor media LGBTQ representation that is “fair, accurate, and inclusive. Established in 1990, it is the most visible annual LGBTQ awards show in the world.