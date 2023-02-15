With so many lies continuing to be exposed from George Santos, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers couldn’t help but wonder about the person who lost the election that earned Santos his seat in congress on Tuesday night’s episode. And by “wonder,” we mean “roast.”

Bringing back his beloved “Ya Burnt” segment, Meyers targeted Robert Zimmerman, the Democrat who lost the congressional election to Santos. Of course, Meyers noted that he was so embarrassed for and by Zimmerman that “I’m not even bothering to learn your last name — and I’ve learned like 12 of George Santos’ names.”

But before the “Late Night” host got to questioning the man’s name, he had more important things to bring up.

“I have so many questions. First off, how? How!” Meyers said. “Seriously, what the f— was going on over at your campaign, man? Who was your head of opposition research, George Santos?!”

Meyers then wondered if perhaps Zimmerman was taking a page out of the NFL playbook and purposely “tanking for draft picks.” Thinking on it, Meyers suggested that maybe Santos isn’t the person congress should be looking into.

“Forget George Santos, you’re the one who should be investigated by Congress,” he joked. “What’d you even do with all the money people donated to you, make signs that said ‘Don’t Vote for George Santos’ and the ‘Don’t’ fell off?”

That said, Meyers did admit that there were some extraordinary factors at play in the election — sort of.

“Look, on one hand, it’s hard to beat a former volleyball star, Broadway producer and Black Jewish American,” he said. “On the other hand, he wasn’t!”

You can watch Meyers’s full “Ya Burnt” segment in the video above.