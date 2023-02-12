We've Got Hollywood Covered
Howard Bragman, Veteran Hollywood Publicist and LGBTQ Activist, Dies at 66

The public relations icon specialized in crisis communications and represented several celebrities in coming out publicly

Jethro Nededog | February 12, 2023 @ 8:13 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 11: Howard Bragman presents an award onstage at The 4th Annual Jewish Image Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 11, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Howard Bragman, the veteran publicist who specialized in crisis communications and best known for guiding celebrities in coming out publicly died Saturday night after a battle with leukemia. He was 66.

Bragman’s longtime friend, John Duran, confirmed his death on Twitter.

“My dear old friend for the last 30 years passed away tonight,” Duran wrote. “RIP Howard Bragman. LGBT warrior. Gentle giant. Wicked humor. Love you eternally. See you on the other side…”

Representatives for Bragman’s crisis communications firm, Labrea Media, didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for confirmation.

The list of Bragman’s Hollywood clients over the last four decades include Wendy Williams, Sharon Osbourne, Anthony Scaramucci, Steven Slater, Stevie Wonder, Chaz Bono, John Amaechi, Don Lemon, Monica Lewinsky, Joe Manganiello, Anna Kendrick, Terrence Howard and Ricki Lake.

As the go-to publicist in assisting celebrities in coming out publicly, Bragman represented actress and producer Meredith Baxter, basketball player Sheryl Swoopes, country music artist Chely Wright and NFL player Michael Sam.

In addition to founding Labrea Media in 2018, Bragman formerly founded the PR firm Fifteen Minutes. He also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communications. Additionally, he wrote the best-selling book, “Where’s My Fifteen Minutes?” published by Penguin/Portfolio.

