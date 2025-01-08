Nexstar Inks Renewal of NBC TV Affiliate Distribution Deal

NBCUniversal has reached a new multi-year agreement with Nexstar to renew the distribution of its affiliate TV stations.

The pact covers NBC affiliates in 33 markets across the country that reach more than 14 million U.S. TV households — including 29 stations owned by Nexstar, three owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. and one owned by White Knight Broadcasting, Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nexstar owns America’s largest local television broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 220 million people.

Its national TV properties include The CW, NewsNation, entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. Meanwhile, its portfolio of digital assets includes its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com.

The deal with Nexstar comes a day after NBC renewed a multi-year affiliation agreement with Scripps, covering 11 of its affiliate stations. They include WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin; WTMJ in Milwaukee; KRIS in Corpus Christi, Texas; KTGF in Great Falls, Montana; KTVH in Helena, Montana; WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky; KOAA in Colorado Springs, Colorado; KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma; KSBY in San Luis Obispo, California; WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida; and KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.

NBC’s parent company Comcast also struck a new multi-year distribution deal with Paramount Global, which will see Xfinity continue to carry Paramount’s portfolio of networks, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon. Comcast subscribers will also have access to Paramount’s streaming services, which include Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+.