Nicole Scherzinger’s Apparent Trump Support Sours ‘Sunset Boulevard’ Fans: ‘Full-Blown Conservative Pick-Me Girlie’

Singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger appeared to express support for Donald Trump in a comment she posted — and later deleted — on incendiary entertainer Russell Brand’s Instagram account Thursday. Fans and supporters of Scherzinger, who currently stars in Broadway’s “Sunset Boulevard,” largely reacted negatively to her expressing interest in purchasing a red MAGA hat.

Scherzinger commented on a photo of Brand holding a red hat that reads “Make Jesus First Again.” He posted the photo on Tuesday in celebration of Trump, captioning the post “God Bless America.” The hat is styled like Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats.

“Where do I get this hat!!!?” Scherzinger wrote alongside the prayer hands and heart emoji.

“Nicole Scherzinger cosplaying as liberal all these years meanwhile here she is commenting on rapists Russell Brand’s post like a full-blown conservative pick-me girlie,” wrote @mihailo____ on X, formerly Twitter.

Scherzinger’s performance in “Sunset Boulevard” has been lauded by critics and fans alike, many of whom have touted the actress as a potential Tony winner for the show — something that plenty of fans joked could be up in the air following Thursday’s backlash.

“In recognition of the passing of Nicole Scherzinger’s Tony chances, the St. James theatre has announced they will be dimming their lights on Nov. 7,” the @OnstageBlog humorously posted on X.

“I would really like to know what part of Trump‘s platform Nicole Scherzinger supports,” OnstageBlog also wrote on the platform. “Because I’m pretty sure it’s not his stance on capital gains or military spending. I’m also pretty sure that her ‘Sunset Boulevard’ classmates, crew, dressers, hair & make up team and theater staff, whose lives will be a irreparably harmed by this administration, would really like to know as well.”

Others indicated they now have no plans to see “Sunset Boulevard.” As @PieceDeReSister put it, “Finding out Nicole Scherzinger is a Trumper today doesn’t upset me as I don’t really care about her. But oddly, just like that, I no longer have any desire to see Sunset Boulevard.”

Go see Mandy Gonzales when she’s on instead!! — Kiki Ball-Change (@kikiballchange) November 7, 2024

Another theater-goer offered a solution: those who want to see the show can choose to do so on the nights Mandy Gonzales is performing instead of Scherzinger.

Some also theorized that perhaps Scherzinger didn’t intend to endorse Trump, she just happened to like a hat styled in a manner that distinctly invokes one of his most well-known phrases.

“I really don’t be giving people the benefit of the doubt BUT—I don’t think this is Nicole Scherzinger coming out as a Trump supporter—I think she is just an annoying Christian,” tweeted @MediumSizeMeech.

Representatives for Scherzinger and “Sunset Boulevard” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

