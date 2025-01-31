MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Shades Trump for ‘Turning to Politics’ and Unfoundedly Blaming DEI for DC Plane Crash | Video

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace threw shade at President Donald Trump’s argument – without evidence – that DEI initiatives were somehow responsible for Wednesday night’s plane crash in Washington D.C.

“Donald Trump, citing zero evidence or facts, placed blame squarely at the feet of previous presidential administrations and programs having to do with diversity, equity and inclusion – DEI,” Wallace said. “We’ll let our viewers decide who’s turning to politics today.”

She added, “Again, those comments were made without providing any evidence for them and in the midst of a horrific tragedy. The worst aviation disaster in decades and in an ongoing search for answers. That answer from Donald Trump standing in stark contrast to responses from investigators.”

At a press conference Wednesday morning addressing the crash, Trump was quick to bring up DEI and point the finger at both the Biden and Obama administrations and Pete Buttigieg – the outgoing head for the Department of Trasnportation.

“I put safety first,” he said. “Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first, and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen, because this was the lowest level.”

His shots at Buttigieg during the press conference included calling him a “real winner” sarcastically followed by a “disaster.”

“He’s a disaster. He was a disaster as a mayor. He ran his city into the ground, and he’s a disaster. Now he’s just got a good line of bulls–t,” Trump said. “The Department of Transportation is [the] government agency charged with regulating civil aviation. Well, he runs it, 45,000 people, and he’s run it right into the ground with his diversity. So I had to say that it’s terrible.”

President Trump did find time amid all the mudslinging to offer condolences to the families of the 67 people lost in the collision of the American Airlines flight and a helicopter.

“We’re all overcome with the grief for many who have so tragically perished, will no longer be with us together,” Trump said. “We take solace in the knowledge that their journey ended, not in the cold waters of the Potomac but in the warm embrace of a loving God.”