No Survivors in Plane-Helicopter Collision Over DC, Youth Athletes Among Casualties

Suspected victims have begun being identified in the deadly Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport crash between an American Airlines plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter — including many members of the global skating community. No survivors are expected.

Following Wednesday night’s collision, both the U.S. Figure Skating governing body as well as the International Skating Union released statements confirming members of their sporting community were aboard the flight. According to AA, there were 60 passengers and four crew on the plane, in addition to three people on the military craft.

“Several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C. These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” U.S. Figure Skating shared early Thursday. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available.”

“The International Skating Union (ISU) and the global skating community are deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving an American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C. last night. We are heartbroken to learn that Figure Skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board,” the ISU added. “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport — it’s a close-knit family — and we stand together. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.”

So far, at least 28 bodies have been removed from the Potomac River, according to local officials. “At this point, we don’t believe there are survivors from this accident,” D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly said Thursday (earlier reports of four survivors being pulled from the water appear to be incorrect).

Among the dead are 14 U.S. figure skaters, including six members from the Skating Club of Boston, organization CEO Doug Zeghibe confirmed.

Meanwhile, newly established Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said in a Thursday morning press conference that the accident could have been prevented following President Donald Trump’s suggestion of the same.

“Can I guarantee the American flying public that the United States has the most safe and secure airspace in the world? The answer to that is, absolutely yes, we do,” Duffy told reporters. “We have early indicators of what happened here. And I will tell you, with complete confidence that we have the safest airspace in the world.”

“I would just say that everyone who flies in American skies expects that we fly safely. That when you depart an airport, you get to your destination. That didn’t happen last night and I know that President Trump, his administration, the FAA, the DOT, we will not rest until we have answers for the families and for the flying public. You should be assured that when you fly, you’re safe,” he added. “Do I think this was preventable? Absolutely.”

Centers for loved ones impacted by the tragedy have been set up in both Washington, D.C., and Wichita. Reagan airport is expected to re-open at 11 a.m. ET.