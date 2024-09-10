Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories Productions Names Josh McLaughlin as New President

Nine Stories Productions, co-founded by Jake Gyllenhaal, has named Josh McLaughlin its new President.

McLaughlin joins from his own production company, Wink Pictures, where he successfully curated a diverse slate of films, television shows and podcasts. Before establishing Wink Pictures, he spent 10 years at Focus Features, eventually rising to President of Production, where he was involved in movies ranging from Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman” to Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread.” He also executive produced “Let Him Go” starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane.

McLaughlin steps into the role to help drive the company’s growth and to continue building on their run recent successes, which includes Amazon/MGM Studios’ “Road House” remake, which broke records with over 50 million worldwide viewers on Prime Video its first two weekends and AppleTV+’s “Presumed Innocent,” the platform’s most-viewed drama, which was recently renewed for a second season with Gyllenhaal once again executive producing for Nine Stories. (A sequel to “Road House” is in development at Amazon/MGM.)

McLaughlin will work alongside Gyllenhaal to “continue developing an exciting slate of projects for their valued partners, while also aiming to expand Nine Stories into a creative hub for filmmakers and a home for beloved IP,” according to the press release.

“I am so excited to join the Nine Stories team under Jake’s leadership,” said McLaughlin in an official statement. “I’m eager to build on the company’s impressive achievements and momentum, and collaborate with talented filmmakers and creatives to deliver compelling content to our trusted partners.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to Nine Stories as President. I greatly admire his wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge, and I look forward to working together to expand our slate of dynamic projects across film, television, and stage,” added Gyllenhaal in an official statement.

The company has closed a three-year, first-look film deal with Amazon MGM Studios. The deal includes theatrical, as well as streaming releases, like the proposed “Road House” sequel.