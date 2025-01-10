‘No Other Land’ Named Best Documentary at Cinema Eye Honors

“No Other Land” has been named named the best feature of 2024 at the Cinema Eye Honors, the New York-based documentary awards that were established to celebrate all aspects of nonfiction filmmaking. The show took place on Friday night at the New York Academy of Medicine in East Harlem in New York City.

The film was made by two Israeli and two Palestinian filmmakers over the last five years during the conflict in Gaza. It also won the best-feature award at the IDA Documentary Awards, the other major award devoted to nonfiction films.

“Porcelain War” won the Audience Choice Award, the one Cinema Eye category voted on by the public.

The award for directing went to Mati Diop for “Dahomey,” while the production award went to “Union.” “No Other Land” won the award for the best first feature.

“Eno” won for visual design, “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat” for editing and sound design, “Sugarcane” for cinematography, “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin” for musical score.

The Cinema Eye Honors were founded in 2007 in New York City. In the ceremony’s first 17 years, its winner has matched the Oscar winner for Best Documentary Feature only four times, with “Man on Wire,” “The Cove,” “Citizenfour” and “American Factory.” But the Cinema Eye winner has been nominated for the top nonfiction Oscar in all but three of those years.

Most of the Cinema Eye winners, including “No Other Land,” “Dahomey,” “Porcelain War,” “Eno,” “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat,” “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,” “Union” and “Sugarcane,” are on the Oscars 15-film shortlist in the documentary feature category.

Cinema Eye nominations are selected by three different nominating committees made up of documentary programmers, curators, film critics and writers and Cinema Eye alumni. Final voting is done by more than 1,000 members of the documentary and filmmaking community.

Here is the list of winners:

Nonfiction Feature

“No Other Land“

Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Rachel Szor, Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning, Julius Pollux Rothlaender and Bård Harazi Farbu

Direction

Mati Diop, “Dahomey”

Production

Mars Verrone and Samantha Curley, “Union”

Editing

Rik Chaubet, “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

Cinematography

Christopher LaMarca and Emily Kassie, “Sugarcane”

Original Score

Uno Helmersson, “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin”

Sound Design

Ranko Pauković and Alek Bunic Goosse, “Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat”

Visual Design

Brendan Dawes, “Eno”

Debut Feature

“No Other Land,” Directed by Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal and Rachel Szor

Audience Choice Prize

“Porcelain War“

Directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontyev

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

“Incident“

Directed by Bill Morrison | New Yorker

Unforgettables Honorees

Shiori Ito, “Black Box Diaries”

Brian Eno, “Eno”

Lhakpa Sherpa, “Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa”

Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham, “No Other Land”

Patrice Jetter, “Patrice: The Movie”

Jenna Marvin, “Queendom”

Chris Smalls, “Union”

Harper Steele, “Will and Harper”

Spotlight

“Black Snow”

Directed by Alina Simone

Heterodox

“Songs from the Hole”

Directed by Contessa Gayles

Broadcast Film

“Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play.”

Directed by Jeremy O. Harris

Nonfiction Series

“Telemarketers”

Directed by Adam Bhala Lough and Sam Lipman-Stern

Anthology Series

“How To with John Wilson Season 3”

John Wilson, Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman and Clark Reinking

Broadcast Editing

“Girls State”

Amy Foote, editor