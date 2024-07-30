Norah O’Donnell Steps Down From ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor Role 

Norah O’Donnell is stepping down from her role as anchor and managing editor of “CBS Evening News,” the network announced on Tuesday.

The veteran journalist will remain with the network in a senior correspondent capacity, which will allow O’Donnell to focus her attention on major sit-down interview specials across platforms, according to Puck News, who first reported the departure. She will continue contributing to other CBS News programs.

O’Donnell will leave the anchor chair following the 2024 election, with the network noting new plans for the show will come in the days ahead. She recently celebrated her fifth year in the anchor position.

O’Donnell has been a star for the network in recent years, scoring massive interview opportunities including a rare conversation with Pope Francis, which aired as a primetime special in May. According to Puck, that interview kickstarted discussions about a new role for O’Donnell centered around signature interviews in a cross-platform strategy.

“There’s so much work to be proud of! But I have spent 12 years in the anchor chair here at CBS News, tied to a daily broadcast and the rigors of a relentless news cycle,” O’Donnell said in a note to staffers. “It’s time to do something different.”

“I’ll still be anchoring all of our major coverage this year, election night and hopefully a debate!” O’Donnell continued. “Beyond that, I’m pleased to share that I have made a long-term commitment to CBS News to continue to do the same storytelling and big interviews that have been our hallmark.”

“Norah’s work here is legendary, and she has several major interviews in the works that will be equally memorable and momentous,” president and CEO of CBS News Wendy McMahon added in a memo.

“Norah will have the time and the support to deliver even more of the exceptional stories she is known for across our shows and streams, across CBS network and Paramount+,” McMahon added. “She will have the real estate and flexibility to leverage big bookings on numerous platforms, including primetime specials, ’60 Minutes,’ ‘CBS News Sunday Morning’ and more.”