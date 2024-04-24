Pope Francis Sits Down for Historic Interview With CBS’ Norah O’Donnell

The rare conversation with the head of the Catholic church airs Wednesday on “CBS Evening News”

Interview with Norah O'Donnell and Pope Francis ("60 Minutes")
Interview with Norah O'Donnell and Pope Francis ("60 Minutes")

Pope Francis is about to sit down for an historic interview with “CBS Evening News” correspondent Norah O’Donnell.

Airing Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. EST, the head of the Catholic church will share his thoughts about the state of world as he gears up to celebrate the first-ever World Children’s Day in Rome. The special edition of the news broadcast will then cover more about the Vatican.

The conversation marks the Pope’s first in-depth, one-on-one TV interview with an American outlet since his papacy began in March 2013.

“We sit down for a rare interview with the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics,” O’Donnell said in a promotional video.

An even longer version of their sit-down will then air on “60 Minutes” on May 19. The following day, CBS will broadcast an hour-long primetime special dedicated to the interview, which will also stream on Paramount+.

On March 13, 2013, at age 76, Pope Francis was elected to step into the role of Pope, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI. Rome’s inaugural World Children’s Day takes place May 25-26.

“CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell” airs 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

