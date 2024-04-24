Pope Francis is about to sit down for an historic interview with “CBS Evening News” correspondent Norah O’Donnell.

Airing Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. EST, the head of the Catholic church will share his thoughts about the state of world as he gears up to celebrate the first-ever World Children’s Day in Rome. The special edition of the news broadcast will then cover more about the Vatican.

The conversation marks the Pope’s first in-depth, one-on-one TV interview with an American outlet since his papacy began in March 2013.

“We sit down for a rare interview with the leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics,” O’Donnell said in a promotional video.

In a rare wide-ranging interview, @NorahODonnell sits down with Pope Francis. Watch their conversation on 60 Minutes, Sunday, May 19. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/9YW39UVmRb — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 24, 2024

An even longer version of their sit-down will then air on “60 Minutes” on May 19. The following day, CBS will broadcast an hour-long primetime special dedicated to the interview, which will also stream on Paramount+.

On March 13, 2013, at age 76, Pope Francis was elected to step into the role of Pope, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI. Rome’s inaugural World Children’s Day takes place May 25-26.

“CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell” airs 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.