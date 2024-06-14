Norman Reedus Mourns Dog Actor Seven From ‘The Walking Dead’: ‘Best TV Buddy Ever’

Norman Reedus is mourning the death of the dog actor Seven, who played his character Daryl Dixon’s canine companion on “The Walking Dead,” writing “Gonna miss u seven” on his Instagram Stories with a broken heart emoji.

The official Instagram account for AMC’s zombie series “The Walking Dead” announced the news of Seven’s death on Thursday in a series of photos.

Norman Reedus’ Instagram (Instagram)

“Rest in peace, Seven,” the post reads. “#TWD’s best boy.”

Angela Kang, the series’s last showrunner, reposted the the show’s announcement about Seven and said: “RIP Seven” with a crying face.

Seven, a Belgian Malinois, made his debut on the show during Season 9 and starred in over 20 episodes. Reedus went on to nab his own “TWD” spinoff series “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.”