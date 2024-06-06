‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol’ Gets September Premiere Date, First Look Photos

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" Season 2 (Photo Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

Daryl Dixon is officially returning this fall for a new installment of “The Walking Dead.” “Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol” will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Altogether, there will be six episodes in the upcoming season, which follows fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). In addition to the premiere date for Season 2, AMC dropped the first two images of “The Book of Carol.”

Fittingly, for this saga of two best friends, one picture shows Daryl with a shotgun in his hands while the other shows Carol on Daryl’s iconic motorcycle.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 2 (Photo Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)
Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier in “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 2 (Photo Credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

Season 1 ended with Daryl opting to stay in France rather than return home as his friend Carol continues to search for him in America. In Season 2, they will both have to confront old demons as Carol continues her search and Daryl struggles with his decision to stay.

Daryl’s unrest causes tension at the Nest — the name of the base for the Union de L’Espoir community — and unrest is something the movement can’t handle right now. Season 2 will follow the Union’s rivals — the political movement Pouvoir des Vivants — as they continue to gain power, led by their leader Genet (Anne Charrier). The episodes will follow them on “a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’s future,” a longline for the season reads.

In addition to Reedus, McBride and Charrier, “The Book of Carol” stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney. The series will premiere on both AMC and AMC+.

The horror drama is showrun by David Zabel, who also serves as an executive producer. Other EPs include Reedus, McBride, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
