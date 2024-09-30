‘Nosferatu’ Trailer Keeps Bill Skarsgård’s Vampire in the Shadows

“Nosferatu” is coming.

The new retelling of the F.W. Murnau classic, written and directed by Robert Eggers, arrives in theaters on Christmas Day. And the brand-new trailer for the historical horror epic, which stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson and Willem Dafoe, has flown in through an open window. Watch it below.

In “Nosferatu,” which was initially a loose retelling of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” changed just enough to skirt any copyright challenges (later histories claim that the changes were made, in fact, to appease German audiences), Depp plays a young woman who comes under the thrall of a supernatural evil (Skarsgård). Dafoe, who starred in “Shadow of the Vampire,” a fictionalized retelling of the making of “Nosferatu,” appears as the Van Helsing stand-in Prof. Albin Eberhart Von Franz. Hoult is Depp’s put-upon love interest.

“Nosferatu” has long been Eggers’ passion project, with the adaptation originally announced back in 2015. Eggers had initially cast Anya Taylor-Joy, reuniting the filmmaker and actress from “The Witch” and “The Northman,” and Harry Styles in lead roles, but when the project was finally announced in 2022, Depp had stepped in for Taylor-Joy and Hoult replaced Styles. Styles dropping out had initially jeopardized the fate of the project, but it was quickly continued.

It looks like Eggers has realized his dream beautifully, with stunning cinematography by his regular collaborator Jarin Blaschke (who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on Eggers’ “The Lighthouse”) and an almost uncomfortable amount of dread – and that’s just in the trailer! (We love the giant hand creeping across London.)

Focus Features will release “Nosferatu” on Christmas Day. Open some presents and then get scared to death, sounds good to us.