Nova Music Festival Doc ‘We Will Dance Again’ Set for September Premiere on Paramount+

Paramount+ will premiere its Oct. 7 documentary “We Will Dance Again” on Sept. 24. The film will feature interviews with survivors of the Hamas attack that took place at the Nova Music Festival.

“This film is a document of history, of one of the attacks that began on October 7th at 6:29 in the morning,” See It Now Studios president Susan Zirinsky said in a Thursday press release. “The human cost of the Hamas attack in Israel and the war that followed in Gaza has been catastrophic for both Israelis and Palestinians … it is a painful story of unfathomable tragedy, but also of bravery, sacrifice and heroism.”

Directed by Yariv Mozer, “We Will Dance Again” will include the experiences and anecdotes of those who attended the Nova Music Festival in 2023, with footage straight from survivors’ cell phones.

The official synopsis reads: “The Nova Music Festival was supposed to be a celebration of life, love and music for thousands of young people but became one of the first targets when Hamas launched the deadliest terror attack in Israel’s history. In ‘We Will Dance Again’ more than a dozen young festival-goers tell gripping stories of how each of them managed to survive from one minute to the next. Their eyewitness accounts are woven together with footage they filmed themselves and footage recovered from cameras worn by Hamas.”

The documentary will also include murdered American Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s story, which will be depicted by some of his friends with whom he attended the festival.

“We Will Dance Again” is a co-production of See It Now Studios with SIPUR and producer Bitachon 365 in collaboration with MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, and HSCC. Other co-producers include BBC Storyville, which will broadcast the documentary in the U.K., and Hot Channel 8, which will air it in Israel.

Executive producers are Emilio Schenker, Michael Peter Schmidt, Gideon Tadmor, Orly Arbell and Ariel Weisbrod for SIPUR; Sheldon Lazarus, Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner for Bitachon 365; Dari Shay, Rinat Klein, Haim Slutsky and Dorit Hessel for HSCC; Lucie Kon for BBC Storyville; Arturo Interian; and Zirinsky and Terence Wrong for See It Now Studios.