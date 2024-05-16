Paramount+ will launch the worldwide premiere of “We Will Dance Again,” a documentary about the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel, this fall.

The music festival, intended as a celebration of life, love, and music, became an unthinkable nightmare when Hamas attacked in the morning, leaving more than 400 dead and dozens kidnapped and taken into Gaza.

The documentary produced by the See It Now Studios will launch on Paramount+ exclusively in the U.S. this fall.

“We Will Dance Again,” is a story told through the eyes of more than a dozen Nova survivors, many of whom have video footage of their horrific experiences.

“The human cost of what happened on October 7th in Israel, and the war in Gaza, has been catastrophic. We can’t tell everyone’s story. This film is about innocent young people, forced to fight for their survival,” President of See It Now Studios Susan Zirinsky said in a statement. “It is a painful story of unfathomable tragedy, and also of bravery, sacrifice and heroism.”

The documentary is directed by Yariv Mozer whose award-winning credits include “The Devil’s Confession: The Lost Eichmann Tapes,” and “Ben Gurion: Epilogue, My First War.”

“We Will Dance Again” is a co-production of See It Now Studios with SIPUR and factual producer Bitachon 365, in collaboration with MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, and HSCC. Other co-producers include BBC Storyville, which will broadcast the documentary in the UK, and Hot Channel 8, which will air it in Israel.