Olivia Hussey, ‘Romeo and Juliet’ and ‘Black Christmas’ Star, Dies at 73

Olivia Hussey, the star of Franco Zeffirelli’s 1968 adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” and the 1974 holiday slasher “Black Christmas,” died peacefully at home on Friday, her family announced. She was 73.

“Olivia was a remarkable person whose warmth, wisdom, and pure kindness touched the lives of all who knew her,” the family’s statement read. “Olivia lived a life full of passion, love, and dedication to the arts, spirituality, and kindness towards animals.”

Born in Argentina, Hussey was just 15 when she starred in Zeffirelli’s “Romeo and Juliet” opposite 16-year-old Leonard Whitling. She won a Golden Globe for New Star of the Year and the film became a gold standard for students when studying Shakespeare’s play. Hussey would later reunite with Zeffirelli in the 1977 TV production “Jesus of Nazareth” playing Mary.

The actress also had a memorable leading role in Bob Clark’s “Black Christmas,” starred in the television miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” and played Norma Bates in the 1990 horror sequel “Psycho IV: The Beginning.”

Later in life, Hussey scored a few notable voice acting roles, playing Talia al Ghul in DC animated projects and lending her voice to various “Star Wars” video games.

In 2022, Hussey and Whitling filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, alleging that they were coerced into filming nude scenes in “Romeo and Juliet” despite being underage. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2023.

Hussey is survived by her three children Alex, Max, and India, her husband of 35 years David Glen Eisley, and grandson, Greyson.