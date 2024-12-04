Ex-Mike Pence Aide Olivia Troye Says Kash Patel Threatened to Sue Her for Calling Him a ‘Delusional Liar’ on MSNBC

Olivia Troye, a former counterterrorism aide to Mike Pence, is being threatened with legal action by Kash Patel after comments she made on MSNBC.

Patel, president-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, sent a letter to Troye’s legal counsel following her bit on MSNBC. The former Pence aide posted the letter in it’s entirety – which asked for a public retraction of her comments – on her social media account and said she stood by what she said.

“Today, Kash Patel sent a letter to my counsel @markzaidesq.bsky.social threatening to sue & demanding I retract my MSNBC comments on his unfitness to serve as FBI Director,” she wrote. “This follows his threats against media & political opponents, showing how he might act if confirmed. I stand by my statements.”

Today, #KashPatel sent a letter to my counsel @markzaidesq.bsky.social threatening to sue & demanding I retract my MSNBC comments on his unfitness to serve as FBI Director. This follows his threats against media & political opponents, showing how he might act if confirmed. I stand by my statements. — Olivia of Troye (@oliviaoftroye.com) 2024-12-04T18:53:03.106Z

While on MSNBC, Troye took Patel to task, calling him a liar and someone who shouldn’t be trusted to be in charge of the FBI.

“Kash Patel is a delusional liar,” she said. “Let me just be very clear about that. And he would lie about intelligence. He would like about making things up on operations. I think Mark Esper has talked about that as well, where he put the lives of Navy Seals at risk in an operation when it came to Nigeria. … At some point I realized I need to check Kash’s work to make sure that I wasn’t misinforming Mike Pence by relying on is word. So, I had to go around him. And this is a guy who openly has contempt for people in national security – for people especially at DOJ and the FBI.”

She continued, “there is a little bit of fear here from people where they know someone like Kash Patel is fully capable of just doing partisan investigations.It will be insane if he becomes the director of the FBI.”

Watch that clip below:

Patel is the latest on a growing list of pondersome appointees made by Trump for various open positions when he returns to the White House. Patel previously said on a podcast with Trump ally Steve Bannon that should he becoming head of the FBI he’d “come after people in the media.”

“We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in government, but in the media,” he said on the podcast. “Yes, we’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections. We’re going to come after you. Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out. But, yeah, we’re putting you all on notice.”