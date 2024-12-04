Sony Moves Keke Palmer-SZA Comedy ‘One of Them Days’ to MLK Weekend

Sony Pictures has moved the TriStar comedy “One of Them Days” up one week to a release on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend on January 17.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, the film stars Keke Palmer and SZA as Dreux and Alyssa, a pair of best friends and roommates living in Los Angeles. Dreux is hoping to move up in the world with a job interview at an investment company, but everything is derailed when Alyssa’s boyfriend blows their rent money on a hairbrained scheme.

Left with only hours to make back the rent money and get to Dreux’s interview, the pair go on a wild ride through L.A. looking to make $1,500 by any means necessary.

The move comes after a Thanksgiving weekend in which “Moana 2,” “Wicked” and “Gladiator II” all found box office success by appealing to different sectors of the moviegoing audience, pushing the holiday weekend to an industry record $426 million.



While MLK weekend won’t get anywhere near those heights, the slate of films on offer is showing similar diversity. “One of Them Days” joins a list of Jan. 17 releases that includes the Universal/Blumhouse horror film “Wolf Man,” the Sony/StudioCanal sequel “Paddington In Peru,” and Lionsgate and Guy Ritchie’s action thriller “In the Grey.”