Here Are All the Songs in ‘One of Them Days’

While you’re cracking up watching Keke Palmer and SZA’s new buddy comedy “One of Them Days,” you’ll also be jammin’ out to the movie’s playlist.

“One of Them Days” follows the quirky and hilarious journey two besties, Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) embark on in an effort to get rent money after Alyssa’s boyfriend misuses it.

“One of Them Days” was written by Syreeta Singleton (“Rap Sh!t”), directed by Lawrence Lamont (“Rap Sh!t”) and executive produced by Rae and Palmer. Other producers for the film include Deniese Davis, Sara Rastogi, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks.

The music for “One of Them Days” was done by Chanda Dancy, and Sarah Bromberg and Stephanie Diaz-Matos served as music supervisors for the film.

Check out the tracklist for the official playlist below.