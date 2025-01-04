All the New Superhero Movies in 2025

As DC Studios kicks off its rebooted on-screen universe and Marvel focuses more on quality over quantity, there are probably less superhero films on the way than you’d expect. At least, specifically in 2025.

In total, there are only four new ones on the way for the year, three of which are coming from Marvel. That’s largely the result of schedule shakeups and a bigger focus on TV series.

A sequel to Matt Reeves’s “The Batman” was originally set for October 2025, but it got pushed to 2027 in December. Otherwise, both studios have several TV series on the way, with DC debuting “Creature Commandos” — the first project in Gunn’s universe — back on Dec. 5.

Here are all of the superhero films set to be released between Marvel and DC in 2025.

Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford in “Captain America: Brave New World” (Marvel Studios)

Release Date: Feb. 14, 2025

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Tim Blake Nelson, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Lumbly, Danny Ramirez, Shiri Haas and Harrison Ford

“Captain America: Brave New World” will find Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson picking up the mantle of Captain America after the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Julius Onah (“Luce”, “The Cloverfield Paradox”) directs from a screenplay by Malcolm Spellman (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” head writer) and Dalan Musson.

Tim Blake Nelson will be reprising his “The Incredible Hulk” role as villain The Leader, while Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez return from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

Harrison Ford also takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt — and yes, Ford will be turning into Red Hulk. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Esposito will play Seth Voelker, aka Sidewinder, the king of the Serpent Society.

Thunderbolts*

Marvel Studios

Release Date: May 2, 2025

Cast: Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Harrison Ford

Yes, the asterisk is part of the official title for this movie, but no, we have no idea what it means just yet. Marvel head Kevin Feige is keeping that one close to the vest.

What we do know is the Thunderbolts are a team of Marvel “villains” — in this case, arguably antiheroes — who are brought together by the shady Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

The lineup includes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Alexei (David Harbour), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), U.S. Agent/John Walker (Wyatt Russell), and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

Jake Schrier (“Paper Towns”) is directing from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (“Black Widow”). Filming only barely got underway before the actors went on strike, which is why the film’s release date was pushed from 2024 to 2025.

The first footage from the film was also shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and you can read into it here.

Superman

Warner Bros./YouTube

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Cast: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced, Sara Sampaio, Skyler Gisondo, Nathan Fillion, and María Gabriela de Faría

The first major project announced by James Gunn and Peter Safran for their rebooted DCU was a new Superman movie to be written and directed by Gunn.

“It is not an origin story, it focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Peter Safran has previously said. “He is the embodiment of Truth, Justice and the American Way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.”

David Corenswet is playing the new Clark Kent, while Rachel Brosnahan is set as Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult is Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo is Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan is Rex Mason and Isabela Merced is Hawkgirl. You can see the full “Superman” cast here and watch the trailer below.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

TheWrap

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach,

Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Niles

According to the official synopsis, “Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ introduces Marvel’s First Family — Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Jon Watts, who directed all three “Spider-Man” movies for the MCU, was originally attached to direct the MCU’s first swing at the Fantastic Four, but he dropped out of the project in April 2022. A few months later, Matt Shakman — who directed all of “WandaVision” — signed on to direct, dropping out of spearheading the next “Star Trek” movie in the process. Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were first announced as writing the screenplay with “Avatar 2” writer Josh Friedman signing on in March.

The film debuted a sizzle reel for fans at San Diego Comic-Con this year, which you can delve into here.