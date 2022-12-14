New DC Studios Chief James Gunn Is Writing the Next ‘Superman’ Script, Without Henry Cavill

DC Studios Chief James Gunn is writing an all-new “Superman” script for Warner Bros. Discovery. Henry Cavill is no longer attached to the role after meeting with new DC Studios chiefs Gunn and Peter Safran this week, though they talked about the possibilities of working again in the future, according to insiders with knowledge of the situation.

According to insiders, the story is not an origin story and centers on a younger Superman when he arrives to Metropolis.

“Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year,” Gunn said on Twitter.

He added: “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Cavill responded on Instagram with his own statement.

Previously over the weekend, Gunn took to Twitter to commemorate the 44th anniversary of Richard Donner’s classic “Superman: The Movie” and reiterated to fans that “Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”

Now that Gunn is overseeing and planning the next decade of DC Studios movies, a fan asked him if they were going to see a Superman.

His response: “Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority.”

Gunn and Safran are pitching their DCU plan to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav this week, and it is now certain that Superman will return.