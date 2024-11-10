Marvel Debuts Special Look Trailer for ‘Thunderbolts*’ at Brazil’s D23 | Video

Marvel Studios debuted a new special look trailer for “Thunderbolts*” at the first Brazil D23 event on Saturday. David Harbour, who stars in the movie as Red Guardian after debuting in “Black Widow,” was at the event and introduced the trailer.

The nearly four-minute-long trailer kicks off with a scene that features Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and Olga Kurylenko driving in a Red Guardian car, apparently to evade S.H.I.E.L.D. forces. The four soon realize Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, is following on motorcycle and are thrilled — “That guy, he’s so cool,” says Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov admiringly — before Bucky fires at their own vehicle.

As Pugh’s Yelena Belova puts it, “That’s not good.”

The group then convene in Stark Tower, now owned by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who notes “the place wasn’t cheap, but it’s got good optics.”

“Look at you,” she continues. “You are all so adorable.”

Marvel first revealed footage from the film in July at San Diego Comic-Con. Much like DC’s Suicide Squad, Marvel’s band of bad guys have teamed up to complete a series of missions for the government. Harbour, Pugh, Russell, Stan and Louis-Dreyfus all attended the event, with Harbour dressed in full Red Guardian attire. While addressing the audience, Pugh described the movie as “so wonderful and bizarre and very brave.”

The first official trailer was released in September and featured the footage that was shown at Comic-Con. Jake Schreier directs “Thunderbolts*” (the asterisk is intentional but the secret behind it has yet to be revealed) with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek, Jason Tamez and Scarlett Johansson serve as executive producers.

“Thunderbolts*” is scheduled to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.