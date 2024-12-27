WB Sets Alejandro Iñárritu-Tom Cruise Film for October 2026, Pushes ‘The Batman’ Sequel to 2027

Warner Bros. Pictures is moving its schedule around. The studio’s upcoming and currently untitled movie from director Alejandro González Iñárritu and starring Tom Cruise has been given an October 2026 premiere date. It will be released on Imax on Oct. 2, 2026.

The upcoming movie from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment follows “the most powerful man in the world,” according to a logline for the project, who takes on a mission to prove he’s the savior to humanity before it’s too late. In addition to directing the project, Iñárritu co-wrote the film alongside Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone. Its producers include Iñárritu, Cruise and Mary Parent.

Cruise will star in the movie alongside Sandra Hüller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed.

Additionally, “The Batman” sequel has been moved to 2027. Previously, the movie was set to premiere in IMAX on Oct. 2, 2026. Now it will premiere on Oct. 1, 2027. The next installment in the new DC universe was first announced at CinemaCon in April of 2022. Star Robert Pattinson and director Matt Reeves are set to reunite for the project.

The launch dates of two other movies — “Mickey 17” and “Sinners” — were also swapped. Originally, “Mickey 17” was set to premiere on April, 18, 2025, and “Sinners” was going to premiere on March 7, 2025. Now, “Mickey 17” will premiere first on March 7, 2025, and “Sinners” will premiere on April 18, 2025.

This date change allows for more playtime on IMAX and other premium large format screens for “Mickey 17.” Historically, March has been a major month for movies. Hits like “Logan,” “The Batman” and “Dune: Part Two” have been released during this month and have performed well. As for “Sinners,” the swap gives the movie more time in post-production, an insider familiar with the matter told TheWrap. Because “Sinners” is shot on film, there are a limited number of labs that can work on the project.

From “Parasite” and “Snowpiercer” director Bong Joon-ho, “Mickey 17” follows an employee who is asked to give the ultimate commitment to his job: to die for a living. The film stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. Joon-ho produces the movie alongside Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

“Sinners” comes from director Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) and follows twin brothers who return to their hometown to start over again. But once they return, they discover that “a greater evil is waiting to welcome them back,” a logline for the movie reads. Michael B. Jordan stars in the film alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller and Delroy Lindo. In addition to directing the movie, Coogler serves as its writer and producer. Other producers include Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian while Ludwig Göransson, Rebecca Cho and Will Greenfield serve as the series’ executive producers.