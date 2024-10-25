‘Oregon Trail’ Action-Comedy Movie in the Works at Apple

Apple Original Films is set to develop “Oregon Trail,” an action/comedy feature, which is in early development. It will be produced by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, via their Ampersand production banner, and directed and produced by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Based on the popular video game franchise, which is owned by HarperCollins, the script will be written by The Lucas Bros. and Max Reisman. In 2021, Apple Arcade launched an official successor and modern twist to “The Oregon Trail.” The global phenomenon video game continues to be highly rated, and is available to play on Apple Arcade.

Caroline Fraser will produce for HarperCollins Productions. Kevin K. Vafi will also serve as producer.

Speck and Gordon most recently directed Sony’s live-action musical adaptation of the children’s book “Lyle Lyle Crocodile.” They are also the creators and showrunners of the Hulu/Marvel series “Hit Monkey,” which recently premiered its second season and stars Jason Sudeikis. The pair’s other credits include “Blades of Glory,” “The Switch” and “Office Christmas Party.”

Songwriters and producers Pasek and Paul are best known for their Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning work on “La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” This year, they won their first Emmy Award as songwriters for “Only Murders in the Building” and, as a result, achieved EGOT status, joining a rarified list of artists who have won all four major showbiz prizes.

Comedians and writers The Lucas Bros., Keith and Kenny Lucas, received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay for their work on the film “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Speck and Gordon are represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern. Pasek & Paul are represented by CAA, Kraft-Engel Management, and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham. The Lucas Bros. are represented by Avi Gilbert at Fourth Wall Management, UTA and Hansen Jacobson. Max Reisman is represented by Avi Gilbert at Fourth Wall Management, UTA and Jackoway Austen.

