Oscar Co-Host Amy Schumer’s Biggest Monologue Digs: Academy Members ‘Don’t Look Up’ Reviews

The Oscars welcomed three hosts this year in Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. But it was Schumer who got the first monologue of the night, and she roasted as many people in the room as she could.

To start, the comedian threw a dig at the Oscars as a whole, joking that “The only place I could think of that would be better than this would be … home.” Schumer joked that home is where her family — and her pills — are, before turning her attention to more specific targets.

Of course, not all of her subjects enjoyed Schumer’s targeting. Jake Gyllenhaal didn’t seem to appreciate Schumer’s next joke, in which she said the Oscars is “a night for lovers,” singling out famous couples — including Gyllenhaal and his sister, Maggie.

But it was one movie and its cast in particular that got most of Schumer’s punchlines: “Don’t Look Up.”

“I guess the Academy members ‘don’t look up’ reviews!” she joked. Schumer then complimented her longtime friend Jennifer Lawrence for her role in the film, while simultaneously making a comment about her weight (Lawrence was pregnant last year, and gave birth in February).

Then, Schumer turned on Lawrence’s “Don’t Look Up” co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

“And I mean, Leonardo Dicaprio, what can I even say about him?” she said. “He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. [Pause for laughter]. Because he’s older, and they’re younger, OK you get it.”

Jessica Chastain got a particular kick out of Schumer’s roasting of DiCaprio.

To close things out, Schumer let loose on director Aaron Sorkin for “Being the Ricardos.”

“Aaron Sorkin, a genius. Truly, right? I mean, the innovation to make a movie about Lucille Ball without even a moment that’s funny. Not your fault Nicole, you’re great!” Schumer said. “I mean if you’re Aaron Sorkin, how do you make a movie about the most iconic female comedian, not one laugh? Brilliant. It’s brilliant. It’s like making a biopic about Michael Jordan and just showing the bus trips between games. Amazing.”