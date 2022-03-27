Oscar hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall opened the 94th Oscars telecast on Sunday by taking digs at Senator Mitch McConnell and Florida’s ‘Don’t’ Say Gay” Bill.

“This year we saw frightening display oh how toxic masculinity turns into cruelty towards women and children,” Regina Hall said. “Damn that Mitch McConnell,” responded Wanda Sykes.

Hall added: “I know but I was actually talking about ‘The Power of the Dog.'”

“I watched that movie three times and I am halfway through it,” Sykes rebounded with the punchline about Jane Campion’s Netflix Western drama.

The joke received a huge laugh from the audience as the three hosts then pivoted towards Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill controversy.

“Well, we’re gonna have a great night tonight and for you people in Florida, we’re gonna have a gay night,” Sykes said.

The audience roared as the three hosts chanted “GAY GAY GAY.”

Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, officially called the Parental Rights in Education bill, is designed to prohibit Florida schools from teaching students between kindergarten and third grade about topics of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill passed in the Florida Senate, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously indicated that he intends to sign it into law.

Recently, the bill has caused friction at the Walt Disney Company with employees expressing concern and demonstrating protests in an effort to push CEO Bob Chapek to come out more firmly against the bill.