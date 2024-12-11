Oscars Will Stream Live for the First Time in 2025 on Hulu

The next Oscar ceremony will stream live for the first time on Hulu,

the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday.

The 97th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST. The entire telecast will also be available on Hulu next day.

Comedian and former”Late Night” star Conan O’Brien will make his hosting debut for the big night.

AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang described O’Brien as “incomparable” when the news was announced on Nov. 15.

97th Oscars official poster

“He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best–honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year,” Kramer and Yang said in a joint statement.

Raj Kapoor returns as executive producer and showrunner, with Katy Mullan as executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton as director of the live event.

The official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

The 97th Oscars will be held in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 17 and the nominees’ luncheon is set for Feb. 10. Voting by AMPAS members will take place from Feb. 11 and 18.

Among the 2024 films expected to vie for an Oscar are Jacques Audiard’s “Emilia Pérez,” Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist” and Sean Baker’s “Anora,” as well as papal drama “Conclave,” Jon M. Chu’s box-office smashing adaptation of Broadway hit “Wicked,” and the Colman Domingo-led prison drama “Sing Sing.”