It’s hard for any TV show to cut through the noise these days, but the new Amazon Prime Video series “Outer Range” does just that thanks to a compelling mix of Western, sci-fi and enough mysteries to fill an entire season of “Lost.”
Set on a ranch in Wyoming, the plot kicks into gear when a rancher discovers an enormous, supernatural hole on his land that leads to… somewhere. To complicate matters, his land is in danger of being snatched up by the wealthy rancher next door, one of his sons is still suffering from the traumatic disappearance of his wife, and a strange young woman has just come onto his land asking to settle for awhile.
This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what “Outer Range” has to offer, but in that spirit we’ve put together a handy cast and character guide to help keep the ensemble straight as you make your way through the episodes.
“Outer Range” premieres with its first two episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 15 with two new episodes released each week.