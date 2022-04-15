We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

‘Outer Range’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Twisty Prime Video Series?

Josh Brolin encounters a supernatural hole in the new Amazon sci-fi Western

| April 15, 2022 @ 11:00 AM
outer-range-josh-brolin

Prime Video

Josh Brolin, Outer Range
Prime Video

It’s hard for any TV show to cut through the noise these days, but the new Amazon Prime Video series “Outer Range” does just that thanks to a compelling mix of Western, sci-fi and enough mysteries to fill an entire season of “Lost.”

 

Set on a ranch in Wyoming, the plot kicks into gear when a rancher discovers an enormous, supernatural hole on his land that leads to… somewhere. To complicate matters, his land is in danger of being snatched up by the wealthy rancher next door, one of his sons is still suffering from the traumatic disappearance of his wife, and a strange young woman has just come onto his land asking to settle for awhile.

 

This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what “Outer Range” has to offer, but in that spirit we’ve put together a handy cast and character guide to help keep the ensemble straight as you make your way through the episodes.

 

“Outer Range” premieres with its first two episodes on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 15 with two new episodes released each week.

Prime Video

Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott

 

Josh Brolin plays the lead role of Royal Abbott, the patriarch of the Abbott family who runs their ranch. Royal did not inherit the ranch, but was taken in by his wife’s family when he stumbled onto it as a child. When Royal encounters the hole, he decides to keep it secret.

 

Brolin is, of course, an Oscar-nominated actor best known for roles in “No Country for Old Men,” “Milk” and as the antagonist Thanos in the “Avengers” movies.

outer-range-lili-taylor
Prime Video

Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott

 

Lili Taylor plays Royal’s wife Cecilia Abbott, in whose family the ranch has been for years. Cecilia is devoutly religious and keeps the entire homestead in order. Taylor came to prominence in films like “Say Anything…” before starring in a slew of indies in the 90s.  She starred on the TV series “Six Feet Under” as Lisa and had a memorable role in the 2013 horror hit “The Conjuring.”

Prime Video

Imogen Poots as Autumn

 

In the first episode of the series, a mysterious young woman named Autumn happens upon the Abbott ranch with oodles of cash she offers in exchange for being allowed to stay on their land for a little while. Poots is an English actress whose roles include “28 Weeks Later,” “Need for Speed” and the short-lived TV series “Roadies.” She also starred in the 2020 film “The Father” and the 2019 indie “The Art of Self-Defense.”

outer-range-tom-pelphrey
Prime Video

Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott

 

Perry Abbott is the oldest Abbott sibling and father to a young daughter named Amy Abbott. Prior to when the series begins, Abbott’s wife went missing, and he’s been dealing with the trauma of that ever since. Despite assumptions that she’s dead, he has hopes that she’s still alive.

 

Perry is played by Tom Pelphrey, who first came to prominence as Wendy’s brother on the Netflix series “Ozark” and also had a key role in David Fincher’s Netflix movie “Mank.” Pelphrey also played Jonathan Randall and Mick Dante in “Guiding Light” and “As the World Turns,” respectively, and had a role in the Cinemax series “Banshee.”

outer-range-lewis-pullman
Prime Video

Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott

 

Rhett Abbott is the younger Abbott sibling, and is something of a ladies man and a rodeo hero (just like his father). He also has a reputation as something of a wild child. Rhett is played by Lewis Pullman, whose first major role was in the 2018 film “Bad Times at the El Royale” and who also starred in the “Catch-22” TV series. He is the son of actor Bill Pullman.

outer-range-tamara-podemski
Prime Video

Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy

 

Tamara Podemski fills the role of Deputy Sheriff Joy, who is in the midst of a campaign for Sheriff when the shenanigans at the Abbott ranch begin. Podemski is known for her role in the Canadian TV series “Coroner” and in the 2007 film “Four Sheets to the Wind.”

outer-range-will-patton
Prime Video

Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson

 

Wayne Tillerson is the wealthy landowner next door to the Abbotts’ ranch, and who’s known Royal since they were young. He is suffering from an unspecified illness but is a ruthless businessman. He’s played by veteran actor Will Patton, whose credits include “Remember the Titans,” “Falling Skies,” “Armageddon” and most recently “Yellowstone.”

outer-range-shaun-sipos
Prime Video

Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson

 

Shaun Sipos plays Luke Tillerson, the more together son of Wayne and heir apparent to the Tillerson fortune. He’s known for roles on TV shows ranging from “Complete Savages” to the “Melrose Place” reboot to “The Vampire Diaries.”

outer-range-noah-reid
Prime Video

Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson

 

Billy Tillerson is the eccentric son of Wayne Tillerson, known for randomly bursting out into song and an apparent superfan of 80s soft rock ballads. He’s played by “Schitt’s Creek” actor Noah Reid.

LIKE US