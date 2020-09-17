OWN Expands Unscripted Slate to 2 Nights, Adds a Pair of New Series From Will Packer and Carlos King

OWN is expanding its unscripted offerings to Friday and Saturday nights starting next month, with new series from Will Packer and producer Carlos King, the network announced Thursday.

The first new series, “Put A Ring on It,” will air after Packer’s “Ready to Love” on Friday nights beginning Oct. 23. The show will present couples with a “Temptation Island”-style relationship test in which they date other people to “discover if they’re truly meant to be.” Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment produce.

“Behind Every Man” will debut Saturday, Nov. 7 following the long-running “Iyanla: Fix My Life.” The show will shine a “spotlight on the women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love,” according to the network. It hails from King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment and LostNThought Productions.

“Expanding to two nights with our unscripted shows gives our loyal viewers even more of the programming they’re super passionate about,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement. “Over the years, OWN has established Saturday nights as the leading destination for Black women focusing on unscripted programs in the love and relationship space and we look forward to continuing that momentum on Friday nights this fall.”

See the network’s full line up and descriptions of both series below.

OWN Fall Unscripted Programming Premiere Lineup:

Friday, October 23

9 p.m. ET/PT “Ready to Love”

10 p.m. ET/PT “Put A Ring on It”

Saturday, October 31

9-11 p.m. ET/PT “Iyanla: Fix My Life” *special two-hour premiere

Saturday, November 7

10-11 p.m. ET/PT “Behind Every Man” (follows “Iyanla: Fix My Life” in its regular 9-10 p.m. time slot)

“Ready to Love” (season two)

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer’s popular dating series hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles returns with an all-new cast from Houston, Texas to explore the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. But this season, there’s a twist. The “Ready to Love” hopefuls have been Covid-19 tested and cleared to quarantine together at a luxury mountain resort where opportunities for both the men and women to decide who stays and who goes abound as the tables turn weekly in the search for true love. The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

“Put a Ring on It” (new series)

Will Packer’s newest unscripted relationship series “Put A Ring on It” follows three longtime couples, with help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, who embark on the ultimate relationship test. From week to week the couples are pushed outside their comfort zones to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? The couples will finally find out if they are truly meant to be together by dating other people, and in so doing they’ll discover if there’s a love connection they’ve been missing all along. Will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways, or is it finally time to put a ring on it? “Put A Ring on It” is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (season 7)

The long running, award-winning hit series stars spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant helping those who are struggling, guiding them toward a new way of living and encouraging them to do the work necessary for real change. Through emotional heart-to-heart conversations and often a dose of tough-love, Iyanla helps individuals confront unresolved issues that are causing turmoil. She coaches guests and gives them the tools to fix their own lives, seeking to break the negative patterns that are preventing true happiness. “Iyanla: Fix My Life” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions.

“Behind Every Man” (new series)

From producer Carlos King and Kingdom Reign Entertainment and hosted by “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Holt, “Behind Every Man” celebrates the women behind famous men we look up to and admire, focusing on the passions, struggles and sacrifices they have made to support the men they love, whose lives are lived in the spotlight. Featured couples include Tammy and Kirk Franklin; singer-songwriter Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith; Big Sean and his mother Myra Anderson, plus Lamar Odom and his fiancé Sabrina Parr, Usher and his mother Jonnetta Patton and many more. “Behind Every Man” is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and LostNThought Productions.